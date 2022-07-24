russia-ukraine-war:-list-of-key-events,-day-151

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 151st day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, July 24.

Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

Ukraine’s military reported Russian shelling in numerous locations in the north, south and east, and again referred to Russian operations paving the way for an assault on Bakhmut in the Donbas region.

Ukraine’s air force command said it had shot down three Kalibr cruise missiles launched by the Russian forces from the Black Sea and aimed at the western Khmelnytskyi region.

Ukrainian forces are gradually moving into the southern Kherson region, which was taken over by Russia at the start of the war, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Saturday.

Diplomacy

President Zelenskyy said Russian missile strikes on Odesa on Saturday were blatant “barbarism” that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement the grain deal.

The United Nations, European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Italy all condemned the strikes.

Russia said on Sunday that its cruise missiles had struck military infrastructure at the Odesa port.

Turkey’s defence minister said on Saturday that Russian officials had told Ankara, which mediated the grain deal along with the US, that Moscow had “nothing to do” with the Odesa strikes.

A senior US Congressional delegation, including Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war.

Economy