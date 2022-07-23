Home WORLD NEWS Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 150
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 150

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 150th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A truck is seen at a grain terminal during barley harvesting in Ukraine's Odesa region

A truck is seen at a grain terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region [File: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters]

Published On 23 Jul 2022

Here are the key events so far on Saturday, July 23.

Fighting

  • Russian missiles have hit infrastructure in Ukraine’s port of Odesa, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said.
  • Thirteen Russian air attacks on railway infrastructure and a military airfield in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region have killed at least three people, according to the regional governor.
  • Heavy fighting has taken place in the last 48 hours as Ukrainian forces continue their offensive against Russia in Kherson province, west of the Dnieper river, Britain’s military intelligence said.

Diplomacy

  • The US ambassador to Kyiv said Moscow should be held to account for an “outrageous” strike on the port city of Odesa.
  • Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfils its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said the European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked.
  • The African Union has hailed a landmark deal between Ukraine and Russia that will allow Kyiv to resume exports of grain through the Black Sea and relieve a global food crisis.
  • The United States has promised another $270m in military support for Ukraine, including drones.

Economy

  • Credit rating firms Fitch and Scope have downgraded Ukraine two days after the war-ravaged country requested a debt payment freeze.

