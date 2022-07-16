russia-ukraine-war:-list-of-key-events,-day-143

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 143rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 16 Jul 2022
Fighting
- Two people were killed in Nikopol when heavy Russian rocket attacks hit the southern Ukrainian town, the emergency services and regional governor said.
- Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent attacks on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia, the ministry said in a statement.
- A Russian missile attack hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.
- Russian armed forces destroyed a factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that produced parts for Tochka-U ballistic missiles, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
Economy/Diplomacy
- The finance chiefs of the major economies of the G20 pledged to address global food insecurity and rising debt, but made few policy breakthroughs amid divisions over Russia’s war in Ukraine at a meeting in Indonesia.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that differences over the conflict had prevented the finance ministers and central bankers from issuing a formal communique but that the group had “strong consensus” on the need to address a worsening food security crisis.
- Agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain would not lead to a resumption in negotiations beween Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict, said Leonid Slutsky, a Russian lawmaker who has taken part in previous rounds of talks with Kyiv.
- Russia will block the sale of foreign banks’ Russian subsidiaries while Russian banks abroad cannot function normally, said Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev.
- The EU’s executive proposed new sanctions on Russia, including an import ban on Russian gold. EU governments must still sign off on the measures, expected as early as next week.