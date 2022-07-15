russia-ukraine-war:-list-of-key-events,-day-142

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 142nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Friday, July 15.

Fighting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admonished Moscow for carrying out a missile attack in the central city of Vinnytsia, calling it an “act of terrorism” and saying no other country in the world represents a greater “terrorist” threat than Russia.

Authorities said at least 23 people have been killed, including three children under 10, while about 100 more were wounded in the attack. There was no immediate comment by Russia.

In Ukraine’s east, Russian forces continue to slowly advance westwards from the town of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region towards Siversk in Donetsk, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry said.

Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region suffered a “tense night of alarms and shelling”, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Diplomacy

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in the G20 meeting in Bali shared responsibility for its “horrific consequences”.

Canada’s finance minister told Russian officials at the G20 meeting that she held them personally responsible for “war crimes” committed during Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Western official told Reuters news agency.

More than 40 countries agreed to work together to investigate suspected war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine during a conference at the headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

A top Russian official said Moscow would respond positively should Kyiv be ready to resume peace negotiations, but that Ukraine must accept the “territorial realities” of the situation, the Interfax news agency reported.

