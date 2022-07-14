russia-ukraine-war:-list-of-key-events,-day-141

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 141st day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Thursday, July 14.

Fighting

Mykolaiv Mayor Alexander Senkevich reported “powerful explosions” as the southern port city reels from days of shelling.

Russian troops, along with forces from the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), have entered the city limits of Siversk in eastern Ukraine, an LPR official told the state-owned TASS news agency. Ukraine’s military maintains Russia has not conducted any new assaults on the front line that include Siversk.

The death toll from Saturday’s Russian missile attack on the town of Chasiv Yar has climbed to 48, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding it was one of the most brutal Russian attacks of the war.

Russian media have reported that Ukrainian forces again launched a missile attack on the town of Nova Kakhovka, in a strategically important Russian-occupied southern area of Kherson that Kyiv is hoping to retake.

Diplomacy

Paris’s traditional Bastille Day military parade on Thursday is a salute to Ukraine, and to France’s Eastern European allies who are among guests of honour, officials said.

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a show of unity and support, visited the Grafenwoehr US Army base on Wednesday, saying Washington and Berlin were united in their effort to support Ukraine.

North Korea recognised two Russian-backed breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and the North’s official news agency said.

G20 finance leaders will meet in Bali this week for talks on issues such as global food security and soaring inflation, but there was scepticism from Germany and France over Indonesia’s hopes for common ground as tensions over Ukraine simmer.

Economy