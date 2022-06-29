Home WORLD NEWS Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 126
by News
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 126th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A policeman searches through the wreckage of a building after the explosion of a Russian rocket

A policeman searches through the wreckage of a building after the explosion of a Russian rocket in the northwestern outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine [File: Sergey Bobok/bioreports]

Published On 29 Jun 2022

Here are the key events so far on Wednesday, June 29.

Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

  • A Russian missile strike killed three people and injured five in the port city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday morning, local authorities said, a day after strikes killed three people including a six-year-old girl in nearby Ochakiv.
  • There is a real possibility Russia’s missile that hit a crowded shopping centre in Kremenchuk and killed at least 18 people was intended for a nearby target, the British defence ministry said.
  • Russia-installed officials in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region said their security forces had arrested Kherson city mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on Tuesday after he refused to follow Moscow’s orders, while a Kherson local official said the mayor was abducted.
  • A referendum for the mostly occupied Donetsk region to be absorbed into Russia will be held on September 11, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol said.

Diplomacy

  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a “terrorist” and called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations.
  • Western sanctions against Russia will only end when Putin accepts that his plans in Ukraine will not succeed, Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
  • Turkey has lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden’s bids to join the Western alliance after the three nations agreed to protect each other’s security, ending a weeks-long drama that tested allied unity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia could not be allowed to win the war and Western powers will support Kyiv for as long as necessary.

Economy

  • The Group of Seven economic powers agreed to explore measures to impose a price cap on Russian oil imports.
  • US President Joe Biden’s administration has added five companies in China to a trade blacklist for allegedly supporting Russia’s military and defence industrial base.
  • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan will provide an additional $100m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
  • Canada will provide an additional 151.7 million Canadian dollars ($118m) to Ukraine for humanitarian, development and security support, according to a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.

Source

:

Al Jazeera and news agencies

