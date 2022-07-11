russia-ukraine-live-news:-no-‘pause’-in-moscow’s-attacks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia launched 34 airstrikes on his country in the past 24 hours, adding the idea Moscow is taking an operational ‘pause’ is a myth.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there has been no let up in Russian attacks on his country with 34 airstrikes conducted by in the past 24 hours, including the attack that has so far killed 15 in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar.

The Head of Ukraine’s President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, calls the Chasiv Yar attack an act of “terrorism” saying Russia should be on the list of state terrorist sponsors.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for ten days, but governments, markets and companies are worried Moscow might extend the shut-down.

24 mins ago (00:02 GMT)

Ukraine’s army holding back Russian forces in village near Sloviansk: Governor

Ukraine’s army has trapped Russian forces in the area of the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 km (30 miles) east of Sloviansk, from where they are shelling the surrounding settlements and carrying out air strikes, the governor of Luhansk has said.

Serhiy Haidai said that Ukraine’s army was holding Russia’s forces from advancing further and that Moscow’s talk of the imminent capture of Sloviansk and Bakhmut was at this point, “just words”.

The Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that a Russian missile had struck Druzhkivka, a town behind the front line, and reported shelling of other population centres.

35 mins ago (23:51 GMT)

Russian rockets destroy school and children’s health centre in Kharkiv: Officials

Russian rockets damaged a school and a health centre for children in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv early on Sunday, local officials have said.

The shelling left no casualties, but severely damaged the school’s building.

“I think that this is genocide of our nation and our culture,” Vadym Kostenko, whose granddaughter went to the damaged school, told Reuters.

In another district, a rocket destroyed a private house and damaged a health centre for children. Officials also earlier said a rocket hit a residential building in the centre of the city, injuring six people.

48 mins ago (23:38 GMT)

Chasiv Yar attack a ‘terrorist’ act: Zelenskyy adviser

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff has called the attack on the town of Chasiv Yar a terrorist act, and has again called for Russia to be officially considered a state sponsor of terrorism.

“The Russians hit a high-rise apartment building with civilians again. Another terrorist attack by a terrorist country,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter.

“The Russian Federation should be on the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” he added.

Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. The Russians hit a high-rise apartment building with civilians again. Another terrorist attack by a terrorist country. The Russian Federation should be on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/6iZDwNehLL — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) July 10, 2022

1 hour ago (23:21 GMT)

No ‘pause’ in Russian attacks: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has said there was not let-up in Russian air strikes on his country, after officials said at least 15 people were killed and two dozen more were feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said the death toll from the attack in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar was likely to rise.

“Two residential high-rise buildings were destroyed. Dozens of people are under the rubble. Six were saved. There are 15 names in the list of the dead and, unfortunately, this is not the final number,” he said, refuting claims that Russian air strikes had been “paused”.

“34 airstrikes by Russian aviation in the past 24 hours, in one past day, is an answer to all those who invented this “pause”,” he said, adding: “The Ukrainian army is holding on, holding firm…But, of course, a lot still needs to be done so that Russian losses become such that there will really be a pause.”

1 hour ago (23:15 GMT)

Europe on edge as Russian gas link set for planned shut-down

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for ten days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shut-down might be extended due to war in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cubic metres a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. It will undergo maintenance from July 11 to 21. Europe fears Russia may extend the scheduled maintenance to restrict European gas supply further, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray and heightening a gas crisis that has prompted emergency measures from governments and painfully high bills for consumers.

Germany’s economy minister has said the country should confront the possibility that Russia will suspend gas flows through Nord Stream 1 beyond the scheduled maintenance period.

“Based on the pattern we’ve seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found and then they could say ‘now we can’t turn it on any more’,” Robert Habeck said at an event at the end of June.

