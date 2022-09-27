Home Business Russia Prepares to Annex Parts of Ukraine as Staged Votes End
Russia Prepares to Annex Parts of Ukraine as Staged Votes End

by News
Russia Prepares to Annex Parts of Ukraine as Staged Votes End

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine—Russia is set to formally annex occupied territories in Ukraine after staging referendums that involved coercion, threats and, in some places, soldiers going door to door and forcing people to vote at gunpoint.

Kyiv and Western governments have described the votes as a sham designed to confer a veneer of legitimacy to Moscow’s seizure of Ukrainian land seven months on from its invasion. They could also enable Moscow to claim that any effort by Ukrainian forces to recapture the territories, in the south and east of the country, amounts to an attack on Russia itself.

