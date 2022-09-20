Russia Moves to Annex Occupied Lands in Bid to Halt Ukrainian Advance

MOSCOW—Officials in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine announced plans for Russia to annex four regions in the country’s east and south, while Moscow moved to clear the way for a broader mobilization as an increasingly pressured Kremlin seeks a firm response to counter Kyiv’s offensive.

Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine said they would hold three-day votes on joining Russia starting this Friday, Moscow’s latest effort to consolidate its hold on territory it took months to capture but now risks losing to Ukraine’s forces. A Kyiv offensive in the annexed areas would allow Russia to claim an attack against its own territory, raising the threat of an escalation in the conflict.

Russia’s lower house of parliament also approved legislation that could help address its shortage of troops on the battlefield, raising fears that it could announce a full-scale mobilization possibly within days. A monthslong campaign to encourage enlistment has failed to shift the balance in Moscow’s favor.

The moves come after Ukraine launched an offensive to retake land in the country’s northeast earlier this month, handing Moscow a stinging defeat and liberating some src0% of territory Russia had captured since the beginning of its invasion in a lightning-quick rout.

Billboards display pro-Russian slogans in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

The advance has buoyed Kyiv and left Russian President

Vladimir Putin

facing increasing pressure both at home and abroad. Mr. Putin told Chinese leader

Xi Jinping

last week that he would address Beijing’s concerns about the war, while Indian Prime Minister

Narendra Modi

confronted the Russian leader in public the next day, telling him that “today’s era is not one for war.”

Mr. Putin’s effort to weaken European support for Ukraine by sharply curbing its natural-gas supplies looks to be faltering while his government finances are deteriorating. China and India have been buyers of Russia’s rerouted natural-gas supplies.

Secretary of State

Antony Blinken

criticized the annexation plans and said the U.S. wouldn’t recognize the territory as part of Russia.

“None of this—the sham referendum, the potential mobilization of additional forces—is a sign of strength: On the contrary, it’s a sign of weakness, it’s the sign of Russian failure,” Mr. Blinken said.

But far from conceding that the war isn’t going in his favor on all fronts, Mr. Putin is preparing to deliver a firm response and raise the stakes for Kyiv.

“The word escalation is too soft for the current situation. It’s not so much escalation as an ultimatum,” said

Tatiana Stanovaya,

a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Putin has nothing to lose and will use all of his resources to push his enemy out.”

Tuesday’s moves by the Kremlin indicate that Mr. Putin is laying the groundwork to describe fighting in the Ukrainian regions he plans to annex as an attack against Russian territory in order to justify a nationwide draft to defend the country, Ms. Stanovaya said. She said she believes Mr. Putin sees using nuclear tactical weapons as a last resort, but that the global community should not rule it out.

Andrey Kortunov,

director-general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Kremlin advisory board on foreign and defense policy, said Mr. Putin was determined to see through a Russian victory and wouldn’t back down despite the major setbacks he is facing.

The offensive by Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Izium left destroyed Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers in the streets.

“We are seeing what he has said before,” Mr. Kortunov said. “He will finish what he started but on terms dictated by the Kremlin.”

Since Ukraine’s lightning offensive, its leadership has reiterated a pledge to liberate all occupied territories and capitalize on the momentum it has achieved.

In his daily video address on Monday evening, Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelensky

said the country’s armed forces were working to stabilize their hold in the liberated Kharkiv region and were causing Russian forces to panic.

“We warned you—Russian soldiers in Ukraine have just two options: flight from our land or capture,” he said.

Russia has for years been distributing passports to residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, proxy states that carved themselves out of eastern Ukraine during a Russian-fomented armed conflict that began in 20src4. Moscow has spent vast resources cementing its rule there.

But the Ukrainian military offensive in the south, north and east, which has liberated the northeastern Kharkiv region and taken back more than 3,000 square miles of territory, is prompting Russian collaborators in occupied areas to vacillate in their plans and increasingly to admit that the security situation is unstable.

Ukrainian servicemen repairing a captured Russian tank in the Kharkiv region near Ukraine’s border with Russia.

An volunteer handed out food to residents of Izium, Ukraine.

Russian-allied officials in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south initially signaled that referendums would be held on Sept. srcsrc, but when Ukraine swept through the Kharkiv region and captured villages en route to the city of Kherson earlier this month, they said the votes would be postponed.

The initiative has received support from hawkish members of Russia’s political establishment, who argue that making occupied parts of Ukraine into parts of Russia proper would embolden Russia and give legitimacy to what it could portray as retaliatory strikes against its territory by North Atlantic Treaty Organization-backed forces.

The calls are being amplified by Russian officials who are angry over Russia’s humiliation and endorsing moves that might escalate the conflict.

Dmitry Medvedev,

deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, wrote on Telegram Tuesday that the incorporation of new territories into Russia would become irreversible even under future presidents by amending the constitution. Mr. Medvedev also said interference on Russian territory amounts to a crime that would allow Moscow “to use all means of self-defense.”

In a move that appeared to ease the legal path to mobilization in Russia, the country’s parliament on Tuesday advanced legislation that tightens penalties for evading mobilization, desertion, surrender and looting during wartime. The lower house, the State Duma, approved amendments to bring in the concepts of mobilization and martial law to the criminal code. However, the proposed legislation still needs to go through the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, and receive Mr. Putin’s signature.

Under the proposed law, failure to show up for military service or desertion will be punished by up to src0 years in prison. Looting will be punishable by up to src5 years in jail.

Even if Moscow proceeds with mobilization, it’s unlikely to produce effective results on the battlefield, said Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation who studies Russia’s military.

“If you called people up right now and trained them for months, then you could do something with them next spring and summer,” Ms. Massicot said. “But you still have the problems with who would train and lead them, and the equipment is in terrible shape.”

The alternative would be partial mobilization—calling up people out of the reserve in small numbers and giving them simple tasks like holding positions, she said. That would be more like the ad hoc mobilization already under way.

“But you cannot grow highly trained personnel overnight, which is what they need,” she said.

The debate over whether to annex parts of Ukraine comes as Kyiv’s advance slows but continues to push Russia out of strategic areas such as a swath of land east of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, and as Russia scrambles to find the additional manpower to continue its war.

The proxy states that Russia recognized as independent in February don’t entirely control the areas of Ukraine that they claim as their sovereign territory. While their recognition could bolster the Kremlin’s false narrative about liberating rightfully Russian territories that it could claim are occupied by Ukraine, it could also highlight the fact that it is unable to take over territory it claims as its own.

Strikes hit Kharkiv on Monday, a day after a blaze broke out at a power plant damaged by a Russian missile, causing blackouts in the region. As Ukraine recaptures more territory, rare criticism of Russia’s war tactics emerged on Russian state television. Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP

Annexation could make it easier for Russia to conduct a mobilization on occupied Ukrainian territory before taking the politically dangerous move of announcing a mobilization at home. Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head in Kherson, said Tuesday that “it is necessary to create volunteer battalions” to shore up defenses against Ukraine.

Mr. Putin on Tuesday called on the defense industry to boost the production of Russian weapons, according to a statement from the Kremlin. Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service recently said Russian forces under pressure from Ukrainian troops were leaving whole ammunition arsenals behind as they retreated.

A destroyed building in Izium, recently recaptured by Ukraine in an offensive that has taken back more than 3,000 miles of territory.

Write to Evan Gershkovich at evan.gershkovich@wsj.com, Matthew Luxmoore at Matthew.Luxmoore@wsj.com and Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

