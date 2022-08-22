Home WORLD NEWS Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

MOSCOW: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India’s leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported.

“Russia’s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international

terrorist organization

banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India,” the authority said in a statement

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added .

Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.

According to

Home Ministry

, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology.

Cyberspace

is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

