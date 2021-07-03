Russia coronavirus death toll hits daily record for fifth straight day | TheHill – The Hill

Russia has recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths for the fifth consecutive day as the country faces another COVID-19 surge.

Authorities recorded 697 deaths on Saturday from the coronavirus and an additional 24,439 cases, The Associated Press reported. The previous daily death toll record was 679 on Friday.

The Kremlin said on Friday that the country is not considering new lockdowns despite the spike in cases. Russia had only one lockdown early last year that lasted six weeks.

However, the country is beginning to require vaccinations for certain industries, including health care, education, retail, restaurants and government offices.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those who don’t get the coronavirus vaccine will most likely have limited work options.

“The reality is such that discrimination will inevitably set in. People without vaccination or immunity will not be able to work everywhere. It is not possible. It will pose a threat to those around them,” Peskov said late last month.

The mandate on vaccines occurred before the death toll hit record highs this week.

Russia has reported almost 5.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 137,000 deaths.