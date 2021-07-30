- Russell Westbrook makes the Lakers the favorites in the West – Kendrick Perkins | The Jump ESPN
- Commentary: Russell Westbrook makes the Lakers’ roster more interesting, weirder. Is it better? Yahoo News
- Guess we’re gonna have to wait a little longer for all those other big NBA trades Deadspin
- The Sports Report: Clippers in familiar playoff territory Los Angeles Times
- Woj on how Russell Westbrook ended up with LeBron James and the Lakers | SportsCenter ESPN
- View Full Coverage on Google News