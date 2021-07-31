rupert-murdoch-wishes-keith-kelly-‘the-best’-in-retirement

The happiest man in Midtown Manhattan last Monday morning might have been Keith J. Kelly, the longtime media columnist for The New York Post. It was the first day of his retirement and he was puffing on a Cohiba while perambulating down West 55th street.

“I’m actually surprised how good it feels,” he said, beaming. “Normally I’d be like, ‘Oh, crap, the editors are calling me.’ But now? I got all the time in the world.”

And yet here he was, spending it with a newspaper reporter, back at Michael’s, the power lunch spot favored by the media elite whom Mr. Kelly, 66, chronicled for his 23 years at The Post. He stubbed out his cigar on the restaurant’s brick wall, walked inside and plopped down at a primo table usually given to the money men Jim Chanos and Paul Singer.

“I do feel like I went out on a winning note,” said Mr. Kelly, sipping an iced tea.

His column, Media Ink, appeared on Wednesdays and Fridays and became a must-read for many in Manhattan, especially those in magazine publishing. It was where you might find out that your editor in chief was about to get “the ol’ heave-ho,” to use Kelly parlance, or that the publication you worked for was getting sold.