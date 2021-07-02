Home ENTERTAINMENT RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon to host her own drag show – digitalspy.com
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon to host her own drag show – digitalspy.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon is set to host a brand new drag race show.

Drag Den Philippines will be the first Filipino drag queen competition TV series, with the show’s format yet to be revealed. Posting on social media, an account associated with the show described Luzon as “fierce and fabulous”.

Luzon shared the announcement on Instagram too, describing the show as “major” alongside a first-look image of the project.

manila luzon in promo poster for drag den

CS Studios / @manilaluzon

Related: Canada’s Drag Race announces new judges following two exits

“It’s time to lace up, Pilipinas! You wanted a drag cartel? We heard you, and we’re making it MAJOR! The first ever drag reality show in the Philippines is finally here, and I’m running the show! See you soon at @DragDenPH,” Luzon’s caption reads.

Drag Den Philippines is not affiliated with the RuPaul franchise or its production company.

Luzon first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011 when taking part in the show’s third season as a contestant, and later returned to the franchise to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars as a contestant during season one and season four. Luzon was a fan favourite thanks to the queen’s acting skills and bold fashion choices.

manila luzon, drag race

Tara ZiembaGetty Images

Related: Canada’s Drag Race loses another judge ahead of season 2

Luzon isn’t the only queen with a new TV series – RuPaul Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea has landed a brand new show with BBC.

Stich, Please! will see Blu Hydrangea hosting battles between contestants in each episode, challenging them to create outfits based on iconic designs seen throughout popular culture.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 will premiere on Paramount+ in the US and Netflix in the UK on June 24 with back-to-back episodes. New episodes will then follow every Thursday.

This month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

