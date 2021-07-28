Home ENTERTAINMENT RuPaul joins Netflix’s newest comedy series Chicago Party Aunt – digitalspy.com
RuPaul joins Netflix's newest comedy series Chicago Party Aunt – digitalspy.com

Netflix series Chicago Party Aunt has secured the talents of drag queen RuPaul.

It’s been revealed that this upcoming 16-episode, adult-oriented animation features the reality TV icon (full name RuPaul Andre Charles) as a bougie salon owner.

The show premieres on the streaming service this September.

Related: RuPaul confronts Drag Race Down Under star over use of blackface

Superstore‘s Lauren Ash and The Book of Mormon star Rory O’Malley are also in the recording booth for this one, with the former voicing main character Diane Dunbrowski.

Diane is described as “an ageing party girl with a heart of gold and a penchant for wine and ’80s rock”, while O’Malley plays her nephew Daniel, who spends his gap year living with Diane in The Windy City.

Related: RuPaul's Drag Race announces another major European spin-off

As for the rest of the talent involved with Chicago Party Aunt, executive producer Ike Barinholtz and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite is My Name) have supporting roles, with Big Mouth‘s production house Titmouse steering the ship.

RuPaul has previous with Netflix after collaborating with the streaming giant on ill-fated comedy-drama series AJ and the Queen, which was cancelled after just 10 episodes.

He starred as a down-on-her-luck drag queen unexpectedly caring for a young girl.

Chicago Party Aunt hits Netflix on Friday, September 17.

