Runner fell during 1,500 meter heat — and still finished first

47 min ago

“Without coffee, I would never be Olympic champion”: Sifan Hassan completes first step of quest for unprecedented treble

From CNN’s Matias Grez in London

Sifan Hassan of Netherlands reacts as she wins gold in the 5000-meter final on August 2.
Sifan Hassan of Netherlands reacts as she wins gold in the 5000-meter final on August 2. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sifan Hassan obliterated the rest of the field to win gold in the women’s 5000 meter final and complete the first leg of her historic treble attempt.

The Dutch runner is aiming to become the first athlete in Olympic history to win the 1500 meter, 5000 meter and 10000 meter gold at a single Games.

Hassan broke away from her competitors on the final lap and never looked like she was in trouble, finishing almost two seconds ahead of Kenya’s Hellen Obiri in second to claim her first Olympic title.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay clinched the bronze medal.

Hassan also becomes the first Dutchwoman to win an Olympic medal in a long distance event.

It’s been an action-packed day for Hassan, who fell earlier on Monday in the 1500 meter heats and had to make up more than 20 meters on the field before eventually winning the race.

“I can’t believe it. I used all my energy this morning and I was kind of tired,” she said after winning gold. “I couldn’t believe what happened. It was terrible when I tripped.

“I felt terrible afterwards and I never thought I am going to be Olympic champion.

“It has been an amazing day. When I fell down and had to jump up, I felt like I was using so much energy. I couldn’t believe the feelings in my legs. All the energy seemed to leave me.

Before the race here, I didn’t even care. I was so tired. Without coffee, I would never be Olympic champion. I needed all the caffeine.

“I was so scared I wasn’t going to do it.”

1 hr 11 min ago

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali wins men’s 3000 meters steeplechase gold

From CNN’s Wayne Sterling

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates winning gold in the 3000-meter steeplechase on August 2.
Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates winning gold in the 3000-meter steeplechase on August 2. Ben Stansall/bioreports/Getty Images

Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase gold in 8:08.90 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. El Bakkali finished fourth in this competition at the 2016 Rio Games

The 25-year-old becomes the second man to win an Olympic medal for Morocco in this competition – after Ali Ezzine won bronze in 2000.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma took silver and Kenyan Benjamin Kigen earned bronze. 

Kenya was looking to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase for the 10th straight time.

1 hr 36 min ago

Sweden to meet Canada in women’s football gold medal match after semifinal win

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Sweden will meet Canada in the women’s football gold medal match after a 1-0 semifinal victory over Australia on Monday.

Striker Fridolina Rolfo struck the decisive winner in the 46th minute to send Sweden into their second successive final. 

Sweden will bid to go one step better than the 2016 Games when they lost 2-1 to Germany in the final.

Australia will face the United States in Thursday’s bronze medal match.

1 hr 42 min ago

Sport is “for all people,” says Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender woman to compete at an Olympics

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Laurel Hubbard of Zealand reacts during the women's weightlifting +87kg event on August 2.
Laurel Hubbard of Zealand reacts during the women’s weightlifting +87kg event on August 2. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has affirmed that “sport is something for all people, it is inclusive, accessible,” said New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender woman to compete at an Olympics.

She also thanked the International Weightlifting Federation.

“They have been extraordinarily supportive. I think that they, too, have shown that weightlifting is an activity that’s open to all the people of the world,” she said after the event.

The 43-year-old said she is not “entirely aware” of the controversy surrounding her participation.

Some background: Hubbard has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the IOC issued new guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to compete as a woman, provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.

1 hr 58 min ago

World record holder and defending Olympic champion Wayde Van Niekerk out of 400 meters event

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa looks at the scoreboard after failing to qualify for the final during the men's 400 meters semi-finals on August 2.
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa looks at the scoreboard after failing to qualify for the final during the men’s 400 meters semi-finals on August 2. Michael Steele/Getty Images

World record holder and defending 400 meters Olympic champion Wayde Van Niekerk won’t defend his title at the Tokyo Games after finishing fifth in the 400m semi-finals on Monday.

The South African needed to run 44.62 seconds to make Friday’s final as a fastest loser but could only manage a time of 45.14 seconds.

Botswana’s Isaac Makwala and the Netherlands’ Liemarvin Bonevacia will go through to Friday’s final as the two fastest losers, having qualified with times of 44.59 and 44.62 respectively.

Makwala and Bonevacia will join the three semi-final winners and runners-up.

Van Niekerk had set the world and Olympic record in the 400m at the 2016 Games in Rio with a blistering time of 43.03 seconds.

2 hr 35 min ago

Laurel Hubbard becomes first ever openly transgender woman to compete at an Olympics

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting event on August 2.
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift in the women’s +87kg weightlifting event on August 2. Seth Wenig/AP

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first-ever openly transgender woman to compete in the 125-year history of the modern Olympics when she took part in the women’s super-heavyweight +87kg category on Monday in Japan.

Hubbard failed in all three of her attempts in the snatch, ending her bid for a medal. She was up against nine other athletes in the competition, with China’s world record holder, Li Wenwen, the favorite to win gold.

Hubbard competed in men’s weightlifting competitions before coming out in 2013.

Some background: She has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued new guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.

Her inclusion at the Games has been divisive.

Hubbard’s supporters have welcomed the decision as a way to help inspire other transgender athletes, while critics have questioned the fairness of transgender athletes competing against women.

In 2018, Australia’s weightlifting federation sought to block her from competing at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, but organizers rejected the move.

Meanwhile: Hubbard is the first transgender woman to compete in the Games, but she is the second transgender athlete. Hubbard’s entry in the history books comes alongside Canadian footballer Quinn, who is the first trans and non-binary athlete to compete in the Olympics. Quinn is also the first trans athlete who is guaranteed a medal at Tokyo 2020 after Canada’s semifinal win over the US on Monday.

3 hr 3 min ago

South Korea’s Shin Jea-hwan wins gymnastics men’s vault gold

From CNN’s Wayne Sterling

South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan competes in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final on August 2.
South Korea’s Shin Jea-hwan competes in the artistic gymnastics men’s vault final on August 2. Loic Venance/bioreports/Getty Images

South Korea’s Shin Jea-hwan has won the gold medal in gymnastics men’s vault, earning the country’s second ever gold in this event after Yang Hak-seon won at the 2012 London Games.

Denis Ablyazin of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver to become the second gymnast to win three medals in the men’s vault.

Bronze went to Armenian Artur Davtyan, who won Armenia’s first Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics.

2 hr 10 min ago

Belarus Olympian Kristina Timanovskaya received a humanitarian visa from Poland, her husband entered Ukraine

From Denis Lapin in Kiev, Hannah Ritchie in London and Sharon Braithwaite 

Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus is pictured running in the women's 100m competition on Friday, July 30.
Kristina Timanovskaya of Belarus is pictured running in the women’s 100m competition on Friday, July 30. Martin Meissner/AP

The husband of Belarus Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya has entered Ukraine, Ukranian interior ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko told CNN Monday. 

Shevchenko could not confirm when or how Timanovskaya’s husband, Arseni Zdanevich, entered Ukraine. 

Some background: Timanovskaya was set to compete in the women’s 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but said representatives of the Belarus national team tried to forcibly send her back to her home country after she criticized its national sporting authorities for entering her into the 4x400m relay without her consent.

Meanwhile, she has now received a humanitarian visa from Poland, Polish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter Monday. Timanovskaya was filmed entering the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, hours after she refused to board a flight out of Japan. 

“Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career. [Poland] always stands for Solidarity,” Przydacz tweeted.

US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher tweeted in support of the Olympian, thanking Japanese and Polish authorities for helping Timanovskaya.

3 hr 24 min ago

Openly trans athlete Quinn guaranteed a medal at Tokyo 2020

From CNN’s Becky Thompson

Canada's midfielder Quinn, left, is marked by the United States forward Lynn Williams during the women's semi-final soccer match on August 2.
Canada’s midfielder Quinn, left, is marked by the United States forward Lynn Williams during the women’s semi-final soccer match on August 2. Martin Bernetti/bioreports/Getty Images

Canada’s semifinal win over the US in the women’s soccer competition means midfielder Quinn has become the first openly trans and non-binary athlete guaranteed to win a medal at an Olympic Games.

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand is currently competing in the women’s +87kg weightlifting category. She could become the first transgender woman to officially medal.

Canada, who beat the USA 1-0 in Monday’s semifinal, will face either Australia or Sweden in the final on Friday.

