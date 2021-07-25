Rumour: Nintendo To End Submissions For New Wii U And 3DS eShop Games – Nintendo Life

Image: Nintendo Life

Nintendo could be preparing to wind down 3DS and Wii U eShop game releases, according to a new rumour.

YouTube channel Impact Game Station has supposedly “received a message from someone” about Nintendo’s European branch ceasing the acceptance of submissions for new eShop releases on the 3DS and Wii U by early next year. The obvious guess is Nintendo has notified developers about it.

Here is the letter in full, stating how acceptance of submissions for new titles will end as of 1st April 2022:

We hereby wish to inform you, that it has been decided to cease the acceptance of submissions for new Nintendo 3DS / Wii U titles for eShop release by the end of the current fiscal year (effective from 1st April 2022). These new titles should be lotcheck approved latest within 3 months after the submission deadline. The Nintendo 3DS / Wii U eShops will remain active and submissions of patches will still be processed until further notice. Please take these deadlines into your considerations in your planning for upcoming Nintendo 3DS and Wii U digital releases.

Thank you very much for your understanding and continuous support on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U consoles during the past years. Kind regards,



Nintendo of Europe – European Publisher Business

If this is more than a rumour, it’s worth noting it’s not the end of these platforms just yet. The same message highlights how the 3DS and Wii U eShops will continue to “remain active” and patches will still be processed until further notice.

This follows on from Nintendo announcing earlier this week it would be removing credit card support from the 3DS and Wii U eShops in Japan, as of next January. This has already happened in regions like Europe and Australia.

Can you see Nintendo wanting to end new game support for these older platforms by next April? Share your thoughts below.