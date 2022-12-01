Rumour Has It: Real Madrid identify Benfica´s Enzo Fernandez as new top target

Real Madrid have reportedly pivoted away from Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and are now treating Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez as their top transfer target.

Bellingham, 19, was considered the top priority for the Spanish giants, but a report from Marca claims they now believe he is destined for the Premier League and will instead focus their resources on 21-year-old Fernandez.

Fernandez arrived at Benfica in June after they were able to pry him away from River Plate for a deal worth up to €18million including add-ons, but his exploits on the Champions League stage – including assists against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus – have that price looking like a steal.

TOP STORY – REAL MADRID SET THEIR SIGHTS ON ARGENTINA’S NEW STAR

Fernandez was handed his international debut as a 2src-year-old back in November 2src21, and his continued growth on the European stage earned his spot in Argentina’s World Cup squad.

Not content to purely come along for the ride, Fernandez was brought on as a substitute in each of his side’s first two group games, and against Mexico he became Argentina’s youngest goalscorer at a World Cup since Lionel Messi in 2srcsrc6.

His ability to both break into and perform for such a quality international side – entering the tournament on a 35-match unbeaten streak before falling to Saudi Arabia – has reportedly sent Fernandez’s transfer value through the roof.

Marca’s report claims he is now viewed as a €1srcsrcm talent by Benfica, and they expect to field offers in that neighbourhood soon.

ROUND-UP

– According to Relevo, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag views the Netherlands’ World Cup hero Cody Gakpo as his ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

– Fichajes is reporting Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all showing interest in 22-year-old Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus amid his excellent performances for Ghana.

– Bayern Munich remain interested in Tottenham’s Harry Kane and are working on an offer between €8src-1srcsrcm, per Sky Sports Germany.

– The Sun is reporting Chelsea are not happy with both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga and will look to bring in a new first-choice goalkeeper.

– With Rafael Leao likely leaving Milan at the end of the season, Gazzetta dello Sport claims they will try to fill the void with RB Salzburg’s 22-year-old Swiss international Noah Okafor.