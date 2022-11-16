Rumour Has It: Man Utd plan shock swoop for Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are reportedly setting their sights as high as possible for their Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, planning a massive bid for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

According to The Mirror, the 37-year-old Ronaldo has played his last game for the Red Devils after burning bridges with his explosive interview during the week.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is considered arguably the most valuable player in world football, racking up 169 goals in 193 games across his past five seasons with the French giants.

While there has been no indication the 23-year-old would consider United as a potential landing spot for the next stage of his career, the report claims he is their number one target.

TOP STORY – UNITED PLAN SHOCK BID FOR PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN’S MBAPPE

The Mirror claims that if United can get Ronaldo’s contract off their books, they will be one of the only clubs in Europe who can afford the eye-watering contract demands of France’s top star.

Sure to demand a fee north of £15srcmillion, and a contract exceeding £5srcsrc,srcsrcsrc per week, it is a financial proposition that has caused even heavyweights such as Liverpool to declare him too expensive.

The report also states United will push forward their plans to invest at striker to January, further harming their chances of securing Mbappe as Paris Saint-Germain seek their first Champions League title.

However, it also mentions 23-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their back-up plan, as the Nigeria international is expected to be available in the range of £6srcm.

ROUND-UP

– Football Italia is reporting Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard would be open to joining Milan, despite the 26-year-old being heavily linked with Manchester United.

– According to 9srcmin, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are all showing interest in 27-year-old Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, who is yet to renew his contract beyond this season.

– Leicester City, Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion have Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba on their radars, per 9srcmin.

– According to Sport, Manchester City are monitoring 33-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos with the hope that he does not renew his contract.

– Calciomercato is reporting Tottenham target Weston McKennie could leave Juventus in January.