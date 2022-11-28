Rumour Has It: Al Hilal and Flamengo prepare moves for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United this week has put plenty of clubs on alert.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is a wanted commodity, given his quality and sudden availability.

Ronaldo and United parted ways with a mutual termination of his contract after his explosive interview with TalkTV.

TOP STORY – SAUDI AND BRAZILIAN GIANTS TO MOVE FOR RONALDO

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and Brazilian giants Flamengo are among the clubs queuing to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo according to reports.

Sky Sports claims that Al Hilal are exploring a deal with the Portuguese, who had declined a £3src5m bid from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club in the off-season.

Brazilian outlet Veja reports that the 2src22 Copa Libertadores winners intend to formalize a proposal to Ronaldo’s representatives, although an offer has not yet been made, nor have talks commenced.

ROUND-UP

– Football Insider reports that Chelsea are set to open talks with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Belgian forward Leandro Trossard with his contract to expire at the end of season. New Blues boss Graham Potter knows Trossard well from his time at Brighton.

– Chelsea are ready to swoop for Manchester United target Diogo Costa, having made contact with him, according to Relevo. The goalkeeper recently re-signed with Porto and has a €75 million (£64.5m) release clause in his contract.

– Amid talk that Chelsea will try to sell Romelu Lukaku at the end of this season, SkySport claims Inter will extend the Belgian forward’s loan for another year.

– Torino’s Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo could snub interest from Juventus to remain with his current club, reports Calciomercato.

– Fabrizio Romano claims that Scottish champions Celtic are in talks with Canada international Alistair Johnston, with personal terms already being discussed. The right-back is currently with MLS club Montreal.

– QPR are anticipating the departure of manager Michael Beale to take over Rangers, claims Talk Sport. The Gers sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week.

Celtic are in talks to sign Canada and Montreal defender Alistair Johnston on permanent deal. Negotiations are ongoing, as @ManuelVeth called. #CelticFC

Personal terms already being discussed but now still waiting on full agreement between clubs. pic.twitter.com/nudMKLmWX7

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2src22