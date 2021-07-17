Rumor: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Remaster in the Works | Game Rant – GameRant

Earlier this week, ATLUS said to keep an eye open, as the Persona series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. With several new Persona projects being confirmed for the series’ future, it’s safe to say that fans have a lot to look forward to. However, according to a leaker, one of the projects will be a remaster of the fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is a game that was the sequel to the original Persona 4 Arena. It continued the stories of the cast from Persona 3 and Persona 4, along with introducing new characters like Labrys and Sho Minazuki. The game also expanded on mechanics from the previous game, giving the roster a lot of unique play styles. However, the two Persona 4 Arena games have been stuck on PS3 and Xbox 360 for nearly 8 years now, without any re-releases of any kind. However, according to a notable leaker, the possibility of this game getting a remaster is now on the table.

Zippo, a leaker who started the rumor of Nintendo expanding Donkey Kong‘s presence, claims that the remaster will be coming to modern consoles. They add that this is one of the seven projects that ATLUS has planned for the Persona series, and that this is the one announcement that fans should be expecting. They further elaborate that, while it will appear on modern consoles, they haven’t been told of any additional content. As such, it is unclear if the Phantom Thieves will be entering the game’s ring.

The accuracy of this leak is debatable for many fans. Many fans have already started calling this leak into question based on how Zippo’s past leaks for Nintendo projects have been a hit or miss in terms of their accuracy. Of the games that they leaked and said would show up at E3, the upcoming Metroid Dread did appear, so fans do have some reason to believe these claims. Still, as is usually the case with leaks, this one should be taken with a grain of salt.

That being said, a remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax does seem at least a little bit likely based on past ports of Persona 4 Golden and Catherine to Steam. However, this is all still speculation, so time will tell if any of this turns out to be valid. September’s 25th anniversary celebration is only a few months away, though, so fans will not have to wait much longer for some answers. With seven confirmed Persona projects set to be announced during 2021 and 2022, there is no shortage of things to speculate about until then.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is available on PS3 and Xbox 360.

MORE: Persona 5’s Phantom Thieves May Have Just Gotten a Major Second Wind

Source: Zippo Speaks





Email



Skyrim Fan Shows Off Lydia Cosplay