Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team’s medical staff.

Is something similar happening with the Clippers?

Leonard injured his knee in Game 4 against the Jazz and initially said, “It’s good. Next question.” He missed the rest of that series and hasn’t yet played in the Western Conference finals against the Suns.

Skip Bayless on FS1:

I have been told by a very good source that the first issue became Kawhi was unhappy with the Clippers medical staff, because he felt that they, early on, misdiagnosed and underplayed the extent of this knee injury.

I was also told, as I told you from day one when this happened, he’s gone. He’s going to need some type of surgery. I’m not sure exactly what the extent of it is. But he’s going to need surgery. So, he’s out for the rest of the playoffs.

If true, this would be especially alarming for the Clippers because Leonard will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. As much as it seemed he would re-sign with L.A., this would be the type of thing that could cause him to reconsider. He clearly takes health management extremely seriously.

Leonard is still actively engaging with his teammates. But in San Antonio, he reportedly professed a commitment to his teammates while rejecting the organization.

The Spurs situation escalated over time. There’s no reason to believe it’s anywhere near that bad with the Clippers.

But with the stakes so high – an elite player potentially upset with his team on the verge of free agency – it’s worth watching.

More on the Clippers

Ayton on Chris Paul: ‘He was the best thing that happened to my career’ Call it ugly, Suns don’t care, they are one win from Finals after 84-80… Suns’ Cameron Payne, Clippers’ Marcus Morris both to play in…

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard unhappy with Clippers medical staff originally appeared on NBCSports.com