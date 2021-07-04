Apple plans to include a “slightly bigger” wireless charging coil in this year’s iPhone 13 lineup, which will not only yield improved heat management and higher wattage, but could be paving the way towards reverse wireless charging, according to a new rumor from Max Weinbach (via EverythingApplePro).

According to the rumor, Apple plans to make the physical wireless charging coil in this upcoming iPhone larger, which would increase the surface area of where wireless charging can be induced. Weinbach had previously reported that the 2021 iPhones will feature stronger MagSafe magnets, which in today’s rumor, he reiterates could be a reason behind the increased coil size.

Weinbach also speculates that the increased coil size could be used for reverse wireless charging, which would enable users to charge wireless charging compatible devices, such as AirPods, by placing them on the back of the ‌iPhone‌.

In February, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that reverse wireless charging capabilities are unlikely to come to the iPhone in the “near future.” Despite Apple holding off on officially announcing the feature, FCC filings for the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ revealed earlier this year that all models of the iPhone 12 lineup include the ability to reverse wirelessly charge other devices, such as ‌AirPods‌ (second generation), AirPods Pro, or newer Apple Watch models.

More recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning reverse wireless charging capabilities for the next-generation iPad Pro in 2022. Reverse wireless charging does significantly drain a device’s battery, and Apple may feel as though that the feature would make more sense in an iPad Pro, thanks to its larger battery, compared to an ‌iPhone‌.