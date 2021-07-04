Rumor: iPhone 13 to feature larger wireless charging coil alongside stronger MagSafe magnets – 9to5Mac

A new video from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach today sheds more light on what to expect from the iPhone 13, which will be announced in just a couple of months. In the video, Weinbach claims that the iPhone 13 could feature a larger wireless charging coil for better heat management and perhaps higher wattage…

Weinbach had previously reported that the iPhone 13 will feature a stronger array of magnets in the back for the MagSafe technology. It’s possible that this larger wireless charging coil design could be necessary to compensate for those stronger MagSafe magnets.

Another possibility floated in the video, but not confirmed, is that the larger wireless charging coil could be for reverse wireless charging. This feature would allow you to use the back of your iPhone to charger other Qi devices, such as AirPods. It was once rumored for the iPhone 11 series, but ultimately never came to fruition.

Interestingly, FCC filings for the iPhone 12 hinted at hidden reverse wireless charging features, but again, nothing has ever come to materialized in regards to this technology. Most recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing an iPad Pro with reverse wireless charging.

Finally, Weinbach also reports in today’s video that the iPhone 13 series will also feature support for Portrait mode video. This would allow users to add dynamic bokeh blur to captured videos as well as static images. In iOS 15, Portrait mode video is available in FaceTime and third-party camera applications like Snapchat. Weinbach says it will come to the stock Camera app as part of the iPhone 13 launch this fall.

As always, you can keep up with all of the latest iPhone 13 rumors and expectations in our full guide right here. What are you most excited to see when the iPhone 13 series is announced in September? Let us know down in the comments!

