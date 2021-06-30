The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to use governors to rig elections in 2023.

He, however, boasted that despite losing Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC, his party, which ruled Nigeria for 16 years would take over the reins of power again in the 2023 presidential election.







According to bioreports, Secondus said this in reaction to Matawalle’s defection to the party’s arch-rival while addressing journalists at a meeting of PDP leaders on Tuesday.

Matawalle, Tuesday, crossed over to the ruling party, a development that did not go down well with the National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP.

He described Matawalle as a man, “who has probably lost memory of how he became governor,” adding that the party will do all its possible best to protect the mandate given to it by the Supreme Court when it ruled in favour of the PDP”.

He added that the party’s confidence is built on the backing of the masses nationwide while the APC “is busy (going) after governors in their bid to rig elections in 2023.”