Rujuta Diwekar shares 5 accessible superfoods in her new audiobook – Times of India

The concept of superfoods has gained popularity, especially given the need to boost our immunity during these challenging times. Superfoods offer health benefits resulting from an exceptional nutrient density; they are not difficult to include in your daily routine either.

This is among several key aspects of superfoods highlighted by leading celebrity nutritionist and health advocate Rujuta Diwekar. In her latest audiobook titled ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’ available on Audible, Rujuta recommends a list of superfoods that everyone “must eat” to boost immunity and secure all necessary nutrients in the body.

“Eating right is like a skill, just like swimming and cycling. It may take time for you to learn it, but once you do, it stays with you forever.”