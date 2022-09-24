Ruger Speaks About His Recent Church Service

Multifaceted Nigerian recording artiste, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known by his stage name, Ruger has opened up about his recent church deliverance serviceThe buzzing singer and Jonzing World superstar who has already served the music community with has 3 EP’s namely, ‘Pandemic’, ‘The Second Wave’ and ‘The Second Wave (Deluxe)’ is set to release his debut studio album.

You would recall that, few months ago, Ruger announced that, his first ever album would be released in 2023. The talented singer, songwriter and entertainer in preparation for the body of work has gone the spiritual way.

ALSO: Tems Speaks On Working With Beyonce And Meeting RihannaRuger on Thursday, September 22, 2022 took to his Instagram to disclosed that, he has taken his spiritual life more seriously after having a deliverance service at Tabernal Christian Centre. “I’ve confessed a lot of things on this album. I’m now born again guys. Shout out to Tabernacle Christian Centre for the deliverance service”, he wrote.

MEANWHILE: 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, who is popularly called Black Sherif is set to discharge his first ever studio album.

Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented Ghanaian rapper and entertainer has been the center of attraction whiles churning out back to back hit tunes as well as delivering top notch verses on songs he features on.

The multiple award winning rap artiste who on Thursday, September 22, 2022 dropped, ‘Soja’ also announced the commpletion and release date for his debut body of work captioned; ‘The Villian I Never Was’.

From the details he shared via his official Apple Music account, the album will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Thursday, October 6, 2022.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ album comes in a package of 14 tracks and houses his chart topping tunes and monster hit songs, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ and ‘Second Sermon Remix’ as track 13 and 14 respectively alongside his recent jam, ‘Soja’ the 4th track.

