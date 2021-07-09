Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. law license suspended

-
Reuters Videos
Court suspends Giuliani’s law license in D.C.
Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C.The D.C. Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani’s New York license two weeks ago.A court there found he had lied when arguing that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.The New York Appellate Division said Giuliani’s false claims of widespread voter fraud threatened the public interest and could erode public confidence in elections, and cited the Capitol riot by Trump supporters earlier this year.One of those false statements alleged that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots had been improperly counted.Neither Trump nor Giuliani have produced any evidence to support those claims, and several courts, election officials and members of Trump’s own administration have debunked them.Giuliani had slammed the New York court order, calling it a quote “double standard justice system.”After the ruling on June 24, Giuliani said he would go to court to fight the New York suspension.
-
Yahoo News Video
Biden says U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31
Delivering remarks at the White House on Thursday, President Biden said U.S. troops will complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31. Biden said the U.S. had achieved its objectives there, citing the killing of Osama bin Laden and other terrorists involved in the 9/11 attack.
-
Yahoo Finance Video
XPeng President on Tesla: Chinese players are quickly catching up
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland speak with Xpeng Vice Chairman and President, Brian Gu, about the company’s debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the launch of the G3i, his message to investors, and the outlook for the electric vehicle market.
-
Yahoo Finance Video
Breaking down the hospitality labor shortage
Nick Bunker, Indeed North America Economic Research Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the hospitality labor shortage in this week’s Career Control with Sibile Marcellus.
-
Yahoo Sports Videos
The Rush: Francisco Lindor isn’t surprised by Mets or Jacob deGrom
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joins The Rush to rank: the Mets’ hot start this season, Jacob deGrom’s historic assault on the record books, and which other Mets’ players deserve All-Star nods. PLUS: Francisco Lindor surprises Vanderbilt commit Dylan Lesko of Burford High School (Buford, Ga.) with the 2020-21 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award!
-
Axios
Scoop: Israeli prime minister took secret trip to Jordan to visit king
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Jordan secretly last week and met with King Abdullah II at his palace in Amman, a former Israeli official tells Axios.Why it matters: This was the first meeting between the king and an Israeli prime minister in more than five years. It follows a long period of tensions between Abdullah and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and comes as Bennett attempts to reset the relationship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe
-
The Daily Beast
Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Fund Was a Bust. Now, Its Donation Page Has Disappeared.
Spencer Platt/GettyAfter raising a paltry sum of money from supporters and attracting little interest from former President Donald Trump, a web page created to fundraise for Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense fund has vanished.According to a cached version of that webpage, the sluggish fundraising vehicle was taken offline at some point between Wednesday morning and Thursday. As of early Thursday evening, the “Rudy Giuliani Legal Defense Fund” page had yet to return.Bernie Kerik, another Trump loyali
-
Yahoo Sports Videos
The Rush: Suns take 2-0 NBA Finals lead over Bucks behind Booker
The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo going off for 42 points, there will be no fans at the Tokyo Olympics, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission will no longer punish boxers and fighters for positive marijuana tests.
-
Newsfile
PCT LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving PureCycle Technologies, Inc.
New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (“PureCycle”) (NASDAQ: PCT) between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/purecycle-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17475&wire=5Allegations against PCT include
-
Associated Press
African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots. Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee.