Ruby Rose Tearfully Shares She Was Rushed to Hospital After “Serious” Surgical Complications – E! NEWS

Ruby Rose is telling fans about a health scare she had this week that was made even worse due to hospital overcrowding.

In footage shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 27, the 35-year-old Orange Is the New Black alum let fans know she was rushed to the hospital this week due to complications from an unspecified surgical procedure she had previously undergone. To make matters worse, the ambulance was forced to drive around for hours because no hospital could accommodate her.

“I did have a procedure, and I had to have a surgery, but it was fine, and the surgery went well,” she recalled. “But then yesterday, I had a few complications, and I had to go to the emergency room.”

The actress, who announced her decision to exit The CW’s Batwoman in May 2020, began getting choked up and tearful as she continued to describe the arduous journey.

“By the time I thought, ‘OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,’ we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me, or anyone,” Ruby explained.