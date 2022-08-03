rti-disclosure-of-inspections-at-banks-a-danger:-rbi

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday expressed “grave concern” over disclosure of banking inspection reports through

RTI

and told the

Supreme Court

that such revelations could run counter to the confidentiality clause attached to bank details of individuals and industries and adversely impact the economy.

Opposing the banks and RBI, advocate Prashant Bhushan told a bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha that the SC in 2015 had given a clear mandate that the

RBI

must disclose the banking inspection reports to enable public know how it created bad debts and NPAs.

The banks, an overwhelming majority of whom were not a party to the case, attempted to review the judgment by filing applications for clarification. The SC again rejected the applications. “Without filing a review petition, they have now come with writ petitions on the same issue. The Supreme Court has ruled several times that a writ petition against a judgment is not maintainable,” Bhushan said.

But, the banking regulator through senior advocate

Jaideep Gupta

told the bench that the RBI is supporting the pleas of the banks. “The issue is of grave concern to the RBI. As many as seven statutes mandate the banks to maintain confidentiality of banking details pertaining to their customers. But, this appears to be overridden by the requirement under RTI,”

Gupta

said.

Appearing for the banks, senior advocate K V Vishwanathan said the banking inspection reports were to be given to the Centre but the petitioner wants it to be put in public domain, which would make available business plans of industries to their rivals as everything could be gauged from banking inspection reports.

The bench told Bhushan that his submissions could be taken as preliminary objections to the petitions by the banks and posted the bunch of petitions for detailed hearing on September 13.

In September 2015, the SC had ordered RBI for full disclosure of the inspection report of banks through RTI. Later, it restricted it to the portion of the report dealing with bad debts and borrowers, which the lenders said would violate confidentiality clauses.

The leading banks have moved the SC questioning the efficacy of subjecting them to RTI and said, “banking operations and the financial transactions, including the details of individual accounts, are held in confidence by the banks and that the SC judgment would seriously jeopardise the confidential clauses applicable to the banking operations under various statutes.”

On April 29 last year, a bench headed by Justice L N Rao had dismissed applications by major banks, including SBI and HDFC, for recalling the SC’s six-year-old judgment directing the banking regulator RBI to provide information under RTI about functioning of banks.

