rss-changes-profile-pictures-of-its-social-media-accounts

NEW DELHI: Ahead of

Independence Day

,

RSS

on Friday changed profile pictures of its social media accounts to the tricolour from its traditional saffron flag.

PM Narendra Modi had urged people to put the ‘tiranga’ (tricolour) as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15. RSS has been criticised by

Congress

and

Opposition

over its stand on the national flag.

In an obvious reference to RSS, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier asked this month if the organisation that did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years would comply with the PM’s message to make the ‘tiranga’ the profile picture of social media accounts.

On Friday, RSS publicity department co-incharge

Narender Thakur

said the

Sangh

has been celebrating Independence Day at all its offices by hoisting the national flag.

He also said RSS workers were actively participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. agencies.

