- Royal Rewind: Everything We Know About Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling ET Canada
- Princess Diana preferred Prince Harry as King over William The News International
- Princess Diana thought Harry will make better King of England than William Geo News
- How Princess Diana’s Style Is Still Setting Trends For Harry Styles, Margot Robbie & More Celebs Access Hollywood
- Princess Diana Was ‘Not Always an Easy Boss’ to Work for, Former Secretary Said Showbiz Cheat Sheet
- View Full coverage on Google News