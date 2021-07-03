Royal Photographer Tim Rooke Shares His Favorite Memories of Princess Diana – TownandCountrymag.com

But when Tim Rooke entered the royal world in the 1990s, it was Princess Diana who was the beloved jewel of the British monarchy. Here, Tim Rooke shares his photographs with T&C and reveals what it was truly like to capture the People’s Princess.

As a royal photographer, Tim Rooke, is tasked with capturing intimate moments of the royal family during public events. And since the 1990s, he has watched the monarchy grow and change from behind his lens. When Prince William and Kate Middleton exited their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011, Rooke was there to capture it. Similarly, Rooke was stationed outside St. Mary’s Hospital when Prince George was born in 2013 and stood in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in 2017.

When remembering Princess Diana, one’s mind immediately flashes to the iconic photographs that helped shape the legacy she left behind. The man responsible for many of those photographs is Tim Rooke, royal photographer for Rex by Shutterstock. As we commemorate what would be the Princess of Wales’s 60th birthday, Rooke speaks with Town & Country to share his favorite photographs and fondest memories of the late Princess Diana.

On his first time photographing the Princess: Tim Rooke: “I first photographed Princess Diana at the age of 16 before I was even a professional photographer. I slept on the pavement outside Westminster Abbey the night before her wedding to Prince Charles so I could be in the perfect spot to capture it on my camera the next day. At the time she was the most famous person in the world, and, because social media didn’t exist yet, it really felt like I was capturing and documenting a major moment in history. The buzz around the event was incredible. Royal weddings are one of my favorite occasions to photograph as there’s always so much excitement.”

On his most iconic Diana photograph: “Probably the most published photo I’ve ever taken of Princess Diana is a photo I didn’t actually realize I had taken until another photographer pointed it out to me! In August 1997, I took an image of the princess and Paul Burrell. Normally we try to avoid taking pictures of members of the Royal Family with their staff, and I know on that day I would have been happier with just Princess Diana in the picture. Although there are a few pictures of the two of them together, there must be something about this one, as it was used a lot before and after his trial in 2002.”



On capturing the true Diana: “Princess Diana was an incredibly warm person and always a delight to photograph. I always liked when I captured her in her true light—smiling, helping people, or dressed in an amazing outfit. However, the photos where she was always at her most natural were on tour.”

On his favorite photograph of the Princess: “There is a photo I took of her in July 1996 as she arrived at The Dorchester Hotel in a traditional Shalwar Kameez for a charity fundraiser for Imran Khan’s Shaukat Memorial Hospital in Pakistan. It’s a stunning photo and she’s looking right at the camera. Getting a photo of her like this was always what I aimed for when she attended an event.”

On touring with the royal family: “One of the best parts of my job is being able to travel the world. I know I am very lucky—I’ve even had the opportunity to fly on the royal jet on some occasions. Apart from being able to explore new and far-flung places, I particularly enjoy the tours as there is less media in attendance and therefore, I get better access to the royal family. The royals often appear more relaxed while on tour, which leads to better, more natural photos. Something I always hope for as a photographer is to capture the royals in the most authentic and representative way.”



His favorite royal tour with Princess Diana: “The Bosnia tour I was lucky enough to accompany Princess Diana on in August 1997 is a standout trip for me. She really used her position to shine a light on and bring global attention to landmines as a part of her campaign to try and eradicate them. I took photos of her as she walked through a minefield in Huambo Angola. It was only a few months after her death that the United Nations Mine Ban Treaty was enacted. So far, 164 countries have become parties to the Ottawa Treaty. What was incredibly special about this trip is that 22 years later, I was able to revisit with Prince Harry as he retraced his mother’s footsteps, continuing her legacy and the work she had started.”

On what it was like to photograph Princess Diana: “Princess Diana was the first royal to know how to work the camera. She always knew where the camera was. What the Princess of Wales used to do was always just turn and look before entering a building. She’d just glance at the photographers at the last second and it always produced the most striking of photos.”

On how Princess Diana impacted culture: “It’s hard still to comprehend just how famous Princess Diana was and still is. There’s always been this incredible fascination across the globe of the princess, and certainly not just surrounding what she chose to wear. I’m not surprised she’s left such an impact on culture. I believe it’s what she would have wanted. She dedicated a large amount of her time and fame to supporting communities, countries, and charities that needed it the most. It’s encouraging to see so many of the initiatives she began have been carried on through her legacy.”



Photographing her at her last birthday celebration: “I took a picture of her on her 36th birthday, which sadly was her last. She was at a reception at the Tate Gallery in London. Just before she went in she turned back and smiled, and it made an absolutely stunning picture.”

On Diana’s legacy: “The legacy she has left behind from such a short life speaks volumes to the person she was. It’s hard to comprehend the impact she would have and would still be making on the world if she was still with us today. Her compassion led to her commitment to raising awareness of so many important causes. It’s hard not to think of the moment in 1987 when she opened the UK’s first purpose-built HIV/AIDS clinic and in front of the world’s media, she shook hands with an AIDS patient without gloves. At the time this was truly impactful in eradicating stigmas. Her work has inspired many people, including her sons who will be honoring her on her birthday, unveiling a statue to remember their mother. Her legacy truly lives on through the work of her sons.”

On the current generation of royals: “The younger generation of royals like to have more control over how they’re portrayed in the media and social media allows them to do this. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still welcome photographers at official events so it doesn’t impact the photos I take, but it’s great to see the Duchess of Cambridge sharing private family images too! The photos provide a personal glimpse into their lives.”

