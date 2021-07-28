Royal Family: Princess Diana and Prince Charles both made mistakes during their wedding vows – My London

The 12 – our FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

Almost 40 years ago, more than 750 million people worldwide tuned in to watch Prince Charles marry Princess Diana.

The ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral was one of the most viewed events in British history with 3,500 guests also packed into the cathedral to watch the couple tie the knot.

With all eyes on them, it’s no surprise that the pair, who had only previously met a handful of times, may have been feeling a little nervous.

And it appears those nerves might have slightly got the better of both of them when it came to the wedding vows – as they both made mistakes.

READ MORE: Princess Diana: Everything you need to know about the Kensington sculpture about to be unveiled

Charles said his vows first and instead of reciting “my worldly goods” he actually said “thy worldly goods”.

Meanwhile, Diana muddled Charles’ names – and ended up calling him by the wrong name.

His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George but when it came to the vows, Diana called him Philip Charles.





The Princess Diana memorial will be placed in her favourite spot

(Image: Hull Daily Mail)



During the ceremony, the late princess wore a huge ivory silk taffeta gown, with the job of designing Diana’s dress going to David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The designers went to great lengths to ensure the design was kept a secret and even destroyed their sketches straight after they’d been shown to Diana to make sure they could never fall into the wrong hands.





MyLondon’s brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinion from across the city. Every day we’ll send you a free email at around 12pm with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect lunchtime read. The MyLondon team tells London stories for Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from City Hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up to The 12 newsletter here.

But in case the design was to be leaked, another dress was created as a backup option.

At the time of the wedding, royal author Penny Junor claims Charles believed the wedding was a mistake but knew it was too late to pull out.

She said: “Charles was not convinced he was doing the right thing in marrying Diana but there was no way out and, bolstered by the hope that things would be different once they were married, he put a brave face on it.”

A year after their fairytale wedding, Charles and Diana welcomed Prince William and later Prince Harry but the couple separated in 1992 after their marriage broke down.

The couple divorced in 1996, just a year before Diana tragically died following a car crash in Paris.