Royal Family news – Wimbledon sees Kate Middleton not self-isolating as Duchess & Prince William attend l… – The US Sun

Kate and William are at the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Centre Court as the Duchess comes out of Covid self-isolation.

The duchess wore a green dress, while William donned a light blue suit jacket, light-coloured shirt, dark trousers and tie, with the couple both wearing face masks as they took their seats.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon follows a period of self-isolation after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kensington Palace said by Saturday her self-isolation period would have finished, but did not confirm when it officially ended.

Kate is a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and she has regularly attended the Wimbledon championships since her marriage to William in 2011.

