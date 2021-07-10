Royal Family news – Wimbledon sees Kate Middleton not self-isolating as Duchess & Prince William attend l… – The US Sun

- Jul 10 2021, 14:17 ET
- Updated: Jul 10 2021, 14:18 ET
Kate and William are at the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Centre Court as the Duchess comes out of Covid self-isolation.
The duchess wore a green dress, while William donned a light blue suit jacket, light-coloured shirt, dark trousers and tie, with the couple both wearing face masks as they took their seats.
Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon follows a period of self-isolation after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.
Kensington Palace said by Saturday her self-isolation period would have finished, but did not confirm when it officially ended.
Kate is a keen tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and she has regularly attended the Wimbledon championships since her marriage to William in 2011.
‘FLIRTY’ KATE MIDDLETON & PRINCE WILLIAM LOOK MORE BONDED THAN EVER
‘FLIRTY’ KATE MIDDLETON & PRINCE WILLIAM LOOK MORE BONDED THAN EVER SAYS EXPERT
The relaxed couple laughed and flirted while enjoying the tennis but their body language indicated that the pair were most interested in each other.
Expert Judi James told Fabulous, that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge clearly showed the strength of their connection court-side today.
She said: “We know they are in love and we know they share a sense of humour, but the body language between William and Kate here takes that combination of existing bonds and raises them to a whole new level.
“The shared joke is obvious here but it’s Kate’s ‘overkill’ response that suggests she is using the laughter to perform some industrial-strength flirt signals.
“As well as flattering William and prompting him to pay her more attention than any action out on court.”
PRINCE WILLIAM ‘DREADING’ WHAT MEGHAN MARKLE & HARRY WILL DO AFTER NETFLIX DEALS
Palace insider, Duncan Larcombe, believes the couple are still cashing in on the royal brand by continuously talking about it.
He added that they now face challenges as they try to navigate a new way to “make it work.”
Expert Duncan told OK! magazine: “What do they do next? That’s a question Prince William is dreading the answer to.”
“Ultimately, they have to find a way to do their work in LA while not trading in on the royal brand.”
Since quitting the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry have landed a multi-million pound Spotify deal along with a £112m deal with Netflix.
DUKE OF SUSSEX ACCUSED ROYAL FAMILY OF ‘TOTAL NEGLECT’
The Duke of Sussex has also accused the Royals of “total neglect” in his Apple TV documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.
Buckingham Palace announced that they would investigate why Meghan wasn’t given support for mental health problems.
Meanwhile, the couple’s pleas for stories on their Archewell website have come under scrutiny, after Private Eye revealed that the couple could be using them for commercial gain.
For every submission there is a Terms & Conditions section which appears to state that Harry and Meg can benefit from it themselves.
PRINCESS BEATRICE’S NAME WAS CHANGED AS THE QUEEN CONSIDERED THE ORIGINAL NAME ‘TOO YUPPIE’
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew welcomed their firstborn daughter in August 1988 and had originally wanted to call her “Annabel”, The Sun revealed at the time.
Her Majesty was also said to be unhappy with the second choice of Victoria, which at the time was a hot favourite with bookies.
While the royal couple deliberated over an acceptable selection, their daughter went unnamed for 11 days.
In the end, it was the Queen herself who offered up Beatrice, during the royal family’s get-together at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.
IS THIS HOW MEGHAN MARKLE IS RAISING LILIBET?
Fans have been going crazy trying to get a glimpse inside how The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will raise their daughter in California.
Nima Patel, mindfulness expert, certified conscious parenting coach and founder of Mindful Champs, commented on lavish parenting trends likely to be embraced by Meghan.
She said: “Self-care is set to be an incredibly popular trend for parents throughout the U.S.
“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of nurturing our own mental health and parents are realising that they need to prioritise their wellbeing after having children.”
DUKE OF KENT STEPS DOWN AFTER WIMBLEDON FINALS AFTER 50 YEARS OF SERVICE
The Duke of Kent plans to step down as president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, having held the position for more than 50 years.
The duke, 85, has presented the trophy to Wimbledon champions on more than 350 occasions, with winners including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Sir Andy Murray.
The Queen’s first cousin, spoke of being “incredibly proud” to have held the position, while the AELTC paid tribute to his “extraordinary service”.
The duke said: “It has been an honour to serve this remarkable institution for as long as I have.
“To have seen this tournament, and the game of tennis, grow and inspire generations over the span of five decades has been an extraordinary experience, and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.”
FOOTBALL FAN WILLIAM WEMBLEY-BOUND FOR ENGLAND’S EURO 2020 SHOWDOWN
The Duke of Cambridge will be among those hoping to celebrate Euro 2020 glory at Wembley for Sunday’s final.
William, who is president of the Football Association, has witnessed much of England’s journey through the tournament at close quarters, having cheered the Three Lions to victory at Wembley on multiple occasions already.
He was present with other dignitaries to celebrate the team’s extra-time victory over Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday, alongside the likes of former England skipper David Beckham and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The duke was also seen celebrating England’s historic 2-0 victory over Germany in the last 16 stage, where he was joined in the stands by the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George.
The Aston Villa fan also saw the group D victory over the Czech Republic and the quarter-final demolition of Ukraine, and appears to have worn the same claret-and-blue striped tie to each game.
PRINCE WILLIAM TAKES PART IN CHARITY POLO TOURNAMENT
The Duke of Cambridge was pictured playing at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 in Windsor ahead of a busy weekend of sport.
The match, played at Guards Polo Club, will help raise funds and awareness for charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CHEEKY SEVEN-YEAR-OLD ASKS PRINCE WILLIAM IF HE CAN HAVE KATE MIDDLETON’S TICKET FOR THE EURO FINAL
The little boy adorably said he would “share his snacks” if the royal let him use the highly sought-after ticket.
His mum shared a photo of the handwritten note on Facebook with the caption: “I think my 7year old might be disappointed.”
The boy’s note was addressed to the “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”, and carefully stated his case for the ticket.
Since being uploaded to Facebook, the post has been liked over 5,000 times.
We can’t blame Jack for trying!
William, who is the current president of the FA, was seen celebrating at the Euros semi finals on Wednesday and will attend Sunday’s final.
MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WIN AWARD FOR ‘ENLIGHTENED DECISION’ TO ONLY HAVE TWO KIDS
Charity Population Matters said it was recognising the couple with the “Special Award” for reducing their impact on the environment.
The Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals last year, had baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, following the birth of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.
The UK-based charity, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said the couple were being acknowledged as “a role model for other families”.
A spokesman said: “In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families.
“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.
“We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”
KATE OUT OF ISOLATION TO PRESENT WIMBLEDON TROPHY
-
WILLIAM AND KATE ARRIVE FOR WIMBLEDON’ LADIES SEMI FINAL
William and Kate arrive for Wimbledon ladies’ final
MEGHAN AND HARRY’S SECRET MESSAGE
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have uploaded a new cryptic message to their supporters urging them to be “compassionate” – after claiming they didn’t feel listened to by the Royals.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s post on their Archewell website could be taken as a subtle dig at the Firm after their bombshell claims that they “didn’t act” on their concerns.
Meghan, 39, told Oprah Winfrey during their bombshell interview that she sought help after telling Prince Harry she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.
But she said she had been told she would not be able to seek help as it “wouldn’t be good for the institution”.
-
NUMEROLOGIST PREDICTS BABY NUMBER THREE FOR HARRY & MEGHAN
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are to have a third child – or so their numerology predicts.
A leading numerologist, who analyses people’s “numbers” to determine their traits, claims to have worked out exactly what lies ahead for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The practise works by matching numbers that represent the letters of a person’s full name, added with a date of birth – and we also have an individual number that will show our traits.
Heather James, a numerologist for top dating agency Mogul Matchmakers, told Fabulous that they are extremely compatible.
She explained: “They definitely have a past life connection. They’ll also work brilliantly in business together. I predict that they will have a third child in three years’ time too – their numbers say it all.”
PRINCESS PUSHY
Meghan Markle upset people from the early days of her joining the Royal Family, a royal biographer has claimed.
Penny Junor claimed palace insiders told her the Duchess of Sussex was “not as charming as she seemed.”
“I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people,” she told the ITV documentary, Harry & William: What Went Wrong?
“She was not as charming as she seemed.”
Junor went on to say that the Duchess’s approach is not just Californian but “showbiz-y, celebrity.”
MEGHAN MARKLE REACHED OUT TO NAOMI OSAKA
Tennis ace Naomi Osaka has revealed that Meghan Markle reached out to her after she stepped down from the French Open.
The Duchess of Sussex is one of many famous faces who reportedly wanted to support the young tennis star after she quit amid the controversy over her press briefings.
Osaka, 23, said that she had an outpouring of support from people in the public eye including Michelle Obama and fellow sports stars Michael Phelps, Steph Curry and Novak Djokovic.
Speaking to Time Magazine for an Olympic preview issue, the athlete spoke about her decision to boycott media conferences during the French Open, having tweeted that she found the briefings like “kicking a person while they’re down”.
And the tennis ace said: “There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes. Each of us as humans is going through something on some level.”
LISTEN: PRINCE CHARLES PRAISES HOSPITAL RADIO FOR ‘COMFORT AND COMPANIONSHIP IT PROVIDES
Prince Charles praises hospital radio for ‘comfort and companionship it provides
