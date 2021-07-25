Royal Family: How Prince Charles broke hundreds of years of tradition when Prince William was born – My London

The 12 – our FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

The Prince of Wales is undoubtedly a pioneer in many ways.

Whether it be through his organic farming techniques, his incredible work with The Prince’s Trust or the 50 years he’s spent championing the environment and climate change, Prince Charles has achieved a lot.

But did you know he is also a trendsetter when it comes to royal births? Charles famously broke royal tradition at the birth of his first son, William, setting a new trend that his sons have continued at the births of their children.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles leaving hospital with newborn Prince William in 1982

(Image: Mirrorpix)



Traditionally, the father-to-be would wait outside the delivery room while his wife was giving birth.

Prince Philip is even famously remembered to have played squash and taken a walk in the palace grounds while the Queen gave birth to their children.

Prince Charles, however, was present when Diana, Princess of Wales gave birth to Princes William and Harry at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington in 1982 and 1984 respectively.

This made him the first in a long line of royal fathers to follow suit.

Prince William was in the delivery room with Kate as she gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry also followed suit, having been in the room at the Portland Hospital in Marylebone when Archie was born, and in the delivery room of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for the recent birth of their daughter, Lilibet.

While Prince William was not the first royal to be born in a hospital, he will be the first British king for this to be the case, as royals were traditionally born at home.

Prince Charles and his two younger brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward were all born at Buckingham Palace, while Princess Anne was born at Clarence House.