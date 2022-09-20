Royal family hold vigils around queen’s coffin

ABC News Videos

Queen’s coffin arrives at Westminster AbbeyABC News’ James Longman details the contrast of the crowd’s dramatic silence and the queen’s cherished sounds of bagpipes as her coffin arrived for the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Reuters Videos

‘We will meet again’ – Archbishop at queen’s funeralSTORY: The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth was held at London’s Westminster Abbey, attended by her closest relatives and dignitaries from across the globe.Welby told the congregation that the grief felt by so many across Britain and the wider world reflected the late monarch’s “abundant life and loving service.””Service in life, hope in death. All who follow the Queen’s example and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: We will meet again.” he added.

WITI

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral MondayQueen Elizabeth II is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world.

NBC

Where Are Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Family Members Buried?Queen Elizabeth’s funeral took place on Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. The royal is set to be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, a site where many of her family are currently laid to rest as well.

INSIDER Video

Highlights of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeralQueen Elizabeth II’s funeral was held at London’s Westminster Abbey on September 19. That’s the same location of her wedding and coronation. Her coffin was later taken to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for a smaller committal ceremony. The queen died at 96 on September 8.

Bioreports

At least 250,000 people lined up to see queen’s coffinAt least 250,000 people joined the huge line to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state for four days in London’s Westminster Hall at Parliament, an official said Tuesday. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said officials were still “crunching the numbers,” but estimated that about a quarter-million people joined the longest queue most have ever seen for a chance to file past the queen’s coffin from Sept. 14 until hours before her state funeral on Monday. The London Ambulance Service said staff and volunteers cared for around 2,000 people who lined up, and took 240 for hospital treatment.

Reuters Videos

World leaders arrive before Queen’s funeralSTORY: Irish President Michael D. Higgins, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Polish Andrzej Duda stood and bowed their heads, along with their wives, at the Palace of Westminster, where the late royal is lying in state.It has been over a week since Queen Elizabeth II passed away in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.Her funeral will take place on Monday (September 19).Ramaphosa is among a huge contingent of world leaders who will be paying their last respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

