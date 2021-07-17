Royal Family: From Prince George to Princess Charlotte, these are the future titles of the young royals – My London

The 12 – our FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

There will be a great deal of change afoot for the young royals and their titles in the years to come.

The great-grandchildren of the Queen will have several different titles in their lifetimes, some of which carry huge historical and political importance.

The Queen has 11 great-grandchildren – with a 12th on the way – but only five of them are currently eligible to hold princely titles in the UK.

The Queen’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will all get new titles after she passes away

When the Queen dies and Prince Charles subsequently accedes to the throne, his eldest son, Prince William will become the 27th Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cornwall and the Earl of Chester.

The Duke of Cambridge will also inherit the titles of Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

His wife, the Duchess of Cambridge will become the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Chester. She will also hold the female equivalents of her husband’s other titles.

Once Prince Charles is king there will also be a title change in store for his three eldest grandchildren.





Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their three children Prince George (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently known as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

However, from the first day that their grandfather is the king to the day where their father has his official Prince of Wales ceremony at Caernarfon Castle, the young royals will become known as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The addition of Cornwall to the title comes from the most senior Dukedom which is held by the Prince of Wales.

After the date of the ceremony and up until they either marry or their father comes to the throne, they will be known as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.

When Prince William comes to the throne, Prince George will become the 28th Prince of Wales. If, however, he marries before his father becomes the king he will be given a different Dukedom on his wedding day.

When Prince George becomes the Prince of Wales he will join some of the most major royal figures from history, such as Henry VIII, Charles II and George IV.





Princess Anne will keep her title of Princess Royal until she dies, and then Princess Charlotte will take the title

Princess Charlotte will experience a similar fate as she is in line to become the next Princess Royal, after her great-aunt Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal title is given to the eldest daughter of the monarch and remains with the individual until their death, meaning Princess Charlotte can only inherit this title when her father is on the throne and Princess Anne has died.

The youngest of the Cambridge children, Prince Louis, will likely one day become the Duke of York.





It is customary for the second son of the monarch to hold this title, with some of the most famous royals in history being Dukes of York, from the Queen’s grandfather, George V to her father, George VI.

The present holder is Prince Andrew and the title will go into extinction once he dies as he has no male heirs. It will then likely be re-created for Prince Louis on his wedding day if his father is the king and Prince Andrew has died.

There are two other great-grandchildren of the Queen who are entitled to have official styles.





Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie who will be a prince when his grandfather takes the throne

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana will be allowed to hold the titles of a Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom once their grandfather is on the throne.

The two children, who live in California with their parents, may choose to use their princely titles and HRH status once this happens, despite the Sussex’s stepping back from their royal duties.

Interestingly, Archie is already allowed to use a title, the Earl of Dumbarton as it is the subsidiary title of his father’s Duke of Sussex style.

It was reported, however, that the couple chose to refuse their son’s use of the title because it included the word ‘dumb’, and they did not want Archie to be bullied.

The Queen’s other six, soon to be seven, great-grandchildren are not allowed the use of an official title because under Letters Patent by George V in 1917 he wrote that all the children of the sovereign, the male-line grandchildren and the Prince of Wales’s eldest son were all allowed to hold a princely title.