royal-family-confirms-passage-of-oyo-monarch,-aseyin

The royal family in Iseyin, Oyo State, has confirmed the passage of the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle.

bioreports had earlier reported that the monarch has joined his ancestors.

The monarch died at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

The family in a statement signed by Prince Femi Olalere, Secretary, Aseyin Royal Family, said that the monarch joined his ancestors at the age of 62.

It added that the monarch would be buried tomorrow (Monday).

The family maintained that the monarch died in the early hours of Sunday.

The statement said, “The entire Aseyin Royal Family regrets to announce the transition of our father and Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr. Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, which happened on the wee hours of Sunday, the 24th July, 2022 after a protracted illness.

“Oba Adekunle, whose demise came after spending sixty-two (62) years on earth and fifteen (15) years on the throne will be buried on Monday 25th July, 2022.”