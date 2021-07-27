Round Up: The Reviews Are In For NEO: The World Ends With You – Nintendo Life

Image: Square Enix

Today sees the arrival of NEO: The World Ends With You on the Nintendo Switch. As you likely already know, it’s the long-awaited sequel to the cult hit DS title, The World Ends With You.

There’s a lot of hype around the follow-up, so what’s the verdict so far? You’ve probably already seen the Nintendo Life review, so now we’ve rounded up some other media impressions.

Of course, if you haven’t read (or watched) our review yet, here it is (we gave it nine out of ten stars):

Review – NEO: The World Ends With You – A Striking Return To The Streets Of Shibuya

And so, without further ado, here are some other critic scores so far:

Australian Nintendo website Vooks.net gave the game 4.5 out of 5:

“Fourteen years later, TWEWY’s still got it, defying all expectations as an exciting, enthralling, and genuinely enjoyable follow-up worthy of the title it holds.”

Siliconera also had high praise for the game, awarding it 9 out of 10:

“NEO The World Ends with You is both the game returning fans waited and hoped for and a captivating RPG for newcomers.. somehow Square Enix managed to meet the challenge of creating a game that paid tribute to and can stand alongside its predecessor.”

RPG Site awarded it 9 out of 10 and noted how it had something many other RPGs didn’t:

“It’s not a perfect game, nor was the original, but it has a spirit and energy to it you just don’t see from other RPGs available.”

Destructoid gave it an eight and also mentioned how much more accessible it was even if it did lack the “genius” of its predecessor:

“It brings together many of the best concepts from the DS original but in a more approachable and accessible experience.”

Less impressed than the rest was IGN, awarding it 7/10:

“NEO feels like it’s here to finish what The World Ends With You started, and it does that well enough. I just wish it hadn’t sacrificed its own story and characters to do so.”

Will you be picking up NEO: The World Ends With You? Leave a comment down below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.