Rosy Meurer's husband, Olakunle Churchill filmed meticulously changing his son's diapers.

Father-of-the-year, Olakunle Churchill, has shared a video of himself changing his son’s diaper.

Churchill, who was formerly married to Tonto Dikeh and shares a son with her, seems to have fully adapted to life with his new wife, Rosy, and their infant.

He shared the video with the caption ;

Daddy help! I’ve got junks in my trunk! 😁😁😁

Below are some comments culled from the post;

pretiglo : Oh hhhhhhhhhh beautiful.. seriously a man that was condemned might be a wonderful choice for another.. Marriage na luck oooo’

symply_sharon111 : Baba go finish all the whole wipes at once😂😂😂😂😂

maureentanimola : Normal for every good Dad❤️

