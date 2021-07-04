rosy-meurer’s-husband,-olakunle-churchill-filmed-meticulously-changing-his-son’s-diapers.

Father-of-the-year, Olakunle Churchill, has shared a video of himself changing his son’s diaper.
Churchill, who was formerly married to Tonto Dikeh and shares a son with her, seems to have fully adapted to life with his new wife, Rosy, and their infant.
He shared the video with the caption ;
Daddy help! I’ve got junks in my trunk! 😁😁😁
Below are some comments culled from the post;
pretiglo : Oh hhhhhhhhhh beautiful.. seriously a man that was condemned might be a wonderful choice for another.. Marriage na luck oooo’
symply_sharon111 : Baba go finish all the whole wipes at once😂😂😂😂😂
maureentanimola : Normal for every good Dad❤️