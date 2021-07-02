Rossen Reports: Find cheap gas with these 3 tips – WLKY Louisville

Rossen Reports: Find cheap gas with these 3 tips

Gas prices are climbing to record heights. Nationwide, the price for a regular gallon of gas is at the highest price it’s been since 2014. If you’re setting your sights on taking a summer road trip, get ready for that sticker shock at the pump. But there’s a way you can fight back. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen found easy ways you can save money at the pump. Use Gas Apps Don’t you hate when this happens? You find the closest gas station, fill up– then drive a mile down the road and see another gas station with a cheaper price. You can shop for the best gas prices before you even leave your house by using gas apps. GasBuddy This app and website tracks the gas prices in your area, displaying the price posted on the pump. You can view in a list form or on a map. But it also saves you money when you fuel up. Through the app, you can get a free card that links to your bank account. Every time you swipe with the card, you can save up to 25 cents per gallon. The app showcases “Deal Alerts”, which are flash sales and coupons for even steeper discounts. Once you activate the deal and swipe the card at the pump, you’ll save money. Additionally, if you are part of a loyalty program like Shell Fuel Rewards — you will get an additional 5 cents off per gallon. You can stack savings on top of each other to really save cash. WazeYou probably already have this app on your phone for navigation, but you can also use it to find gas stations along your route. Tap the “Where to?” button and then the gas pump icon. You’ll see various gas stations along your route with its prices. If the icon is red, that means it’s the highest price in the area. The list of stations will also tell you how far you’ll have to drive. Prices are updated by fellow Waze users. Gas Guru This app also tracks gas prices, drawing its price information from the Oil Price Information Service. The app is also owned by the Yellow Pages, so you can also find stations that offer car wash, auto repair, ATM and restaurant options as well. Membership Programs Major retailers want you to fill up with them and then go shopping. If you have a membership with stores like Costco, BJ’s Wholesale, Kroger, etc., look into their gas perks, too. Often times, you’ll find the prices at their pumps have been slashed for members. Bonus TipsNo matter where you fill up, when you fill up the tank could be what’s costing you. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data over a long period of time and found Mondays and Tuesdays tend to have the cheapest prices at gas pumps nationwide. Wednesdays and Thursday are good days to top off the tank. But avoid buying gas Friday through Sunday. Stop searching for a parking spot and just park! It’s wasting you time and money. According to a study done by INRIX, motorists spend an average of 17 hours a year searching for spots on streets, in lots, or in garages. The hunt for spots adds up to an estimated $345 per driver in wasted fuel and emissions.Lighten the load in your car. The less you have weighing down your vehicle, the better gas mileage it gets. Look at what you’ve got in your trunk and take out anything heavy — like that sports equipment you don’t use!