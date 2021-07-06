rossanna-delgado:-eighth-suspect-arrested-over-dismemberment-of-georgia-taxi-driver

One of the eight suspects was arrested in Mexico over the death of Rossana Delgado (National Center for Missing and Endangered)

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Georgia taxi driver whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin in the woods, according to state authorities.

Juan Ayala-Rodgriuez was taken into custody by the United State’s Marshall Service in Mexico for his alleged involvement in the murder of Rossanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

According to law enforcement, there are eight suspects in total over the murder of Ms Delgado, a 37-year-old mother of two, who worked as driver for the ride-share app, Lyft.

Three other suspects connected to the case remain at large; Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez and Maria Chavez.

“The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to actively investigate this case and the individuals involved in the murder of Rossana Delgado. A coordinated effort to locate and arrest the other three murder suspects, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez and Maria Chavez is active and ongoing,” said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in a statement.

The first person arrested in connection with the killing was Calvin Harvard, 28, who faces charges of evidence tampering and theft. This follows police discovering he had Ms Delagdo’s car after she was reported missing. Following this, Oscar Manue Garcia, 26, was arrested.

Ms Delgado, who was originally from Venezuela but residing in Bethlehem, was last seen alive on CCTV footage taken on 20 April in DeKalb County.

Four days after being reported missing, Ms Delagdo’s remains were found burnt and cut up in a cabin woods in Cherry Log. They were discovered through a phone tracking application with the assistance of Ms Delgado’s husband.

In the CCTV footage, she was seen shopping with Megan Colone, 30, a passenger she had picked up. Ms Colone was later arrested and named as a suspect in the case.

Currently, Mr Ayala-Rodgriuez is in California but is expected to be taken to Atlanta to face murder charges, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

No motive has been made public by authorities involved with the case due to the ongoing investigation.