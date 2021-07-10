Ronit Roy Denies Reports of Joining Anupamaa In An Indirect Tweet: ‘News Is Incorrect, Calm Down’ – India.com

Mumbai: Actor Ronit Roy has denied reports of joining the cast of the television show Anupamaa. The actor took to Twitter slamming the reports and calling the ‘incorrect.’ Even though he did not name any show, Ronit mentioned that he has not signed any television show for now.Also Read – Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Achieves Another Milestone On Social Media, Announces Her First Ever Instagram Live Session

“Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly,” Ronit Roy tweeted. Also Read – Anupamaa Surprising Twist: Differences Between Samar-Anupamaa As She Helps Vanraj? Here’s What You Must Know

Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) July 9, 2021

Also Read – Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Rumours of New Casting, Tweets ‘Kahan Se Aate Hai Ye News’

This comes amid the reports that the makers of the show are now planning for a new male lead who will play the role of Anupamaa’s collaborator in her dance academy but will turn out to be her childhood admirer. Other names that were reportedly considered for this new role were Sharad Kelkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, and Vishal Singh. However, earlier Sharad Kelkar too denied being approached for the role and said, “No, there is nothing of that sort. No no no.”

Not just this, but Samar aka Paras Kalnawat addressed these reports and called them ‘rumours.’ When asked if the makers are looking for a new male lead, Paras Kalnawat told india.com, “No, I don’t think so. There is nothing of such sort.”

Meanwhile, Anupamaa continues to top the TRP chart and only makers of the show can clear what’s in store for the future. Follow this space for more updates related to Anupamaa.