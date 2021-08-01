Ronan Kent Is Officially the Superman of DC’s Far Future – Screen Rant

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Action Comics 2021 Annual #1

Ronan Kent returns to take on the mantle of Earth’s Superman in DC’s far future in Action Comics 2021 Annual #1. DC’s recent “Future State” storyline made good on its promise to showcase a variety of possible futures for its heroes. However, few such futures were as well received by readers as February’s Future State: House of El #1, which saw Superman’s descendants battling for Earth’s survival in the 30th century. Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, the issue introduced Kal-El’s descendant Brandon “Papa” Kent and his children, including his daughter Rowan, Earth’s Blue Lantern, and his son Ronan Kent, also known as Superman.

Now Action Comics 2021 Annual #1 offers another look at the power-packed far-future family. It makes good on its title “Tales of the House of El” by exploring how Ronan and Rowan’s cousin Alura Van-El married her husband Khan, Warmaster of Warworld Prime. What’s more, this links the issue to Johnson’s Action Comics storyline “Warworld Rising.”

Written by Johnson with art by Siya Oum and Scott Godlewski, the issue’s most significant moment occurs when Brandon retires from active duty in order to train his youngest daughter, the half-Tamaranean Theand’r, and passes on the mantle of Superman to Ronan, heretofore referred to as the “Protector of New Metropolis.” His appointment makes Ronan the fifth Black Superman featured in DC Comics, after Animal Man’s Sunshine Superman, Legends of the DC Universe: Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Superman of Earth-D, Earth 2’s Val-Zod, and Final Crisis’ Calvin Ellis, the Superman modeled after Barack Obama.

At the end of “Tales of the House of El,” readers are told that Ronan continued “fighting for truth and justice throughout the multiverse alongside his sister Rowan…” It’s a safe bet that after Action Comics Annual #1, Superman fans will be clamoring to see more of the duo’s never-ending battle. Much remains unknown of the 30th century Superman and his family, as well as their relationship to present-day Earth’s Superman and Supergirl. The mystery surrounding Ronan Kent’s backstory makes his new status especially intriguing.

Now that Ronan Kent is officially the Superman of far future, he’s all the more important to DC canon. It will be interesting to learn more about his powers stack up against Supermen of the past, though he shares many of the same abilities as his ancestors. Fortunately, with an already impressive future mythology established, Johnson will soon be bringing readers more stories of the fan-favorite far-future family. The Superman writer confirmed this in a recent tweet in which he stated, “love these characters, love that we get to see more of them going forward.” Could the 30th century’s House of El one day receive their own series? With Ronan Kent’s status as the Superman of DC’s far future now established, it certainly seems like a possibility.

