Ronaldo’s transfer request shows he didn’t choose Man Utd because of love – Carragher

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer request proves he didn’t join Manchester United because of love.

Carragher was reacting to news that the 37-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford after only one year back.

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus in a deal that cost the Premier League side just below £20million.

The Portugal captain is believed to have subbed Manchester City to reunite with the Red Devils.

But Carragher, tweeting on Saturday, said: “Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse.

“The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United.”

