ronaldo-still-leading-euro-2020-goal-chart-as-lukaku,-lewandowski,-sterling-chase

Portugal have crashed out of the EURO 2020 after defeat against Belgium who advanced to the last eight

Captain of the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo is topping the goalscorers’ chart with five goals

The former Real Madrid and Man United star will now be looking forward to the start of the 2021/21 League season

Despite crashing out of the ongoing EURO 2020 championship with his nation Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Juventus is still leading the goalscorers chart with five goals.

The EURO 2020 tournament is currently the the focus of virtually all the football fans in the world due to the fact that the League in Europe and many part is on break.

Players whose countries are not participating in the EURO 2020 are watching on the television as most League stars are on break and spending time with their families.

Cristiano Ronaldo having played in five EUROS wanted to win the 2020 tournament which could be his last for Portugal, but that dream has been decimated by Belgium who sent the Juventus star and his teammates out.

Ronaldo also become the oldest player to score at least two goals in a European Championship match, surpassing the record set by Andriy Schevchenko.

According to the report on GOAL and the Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo who has five goals at EURO 2020 is being followed by Karim Benzema with four goals even though they are both out of the competition.

See how the table looks like below

1. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal with 5 goals

2. Karim Benzema of France with 4 goals

3. Patrik Schick of Czech Republic with 4 goals

4. Emil Forsberg of Sweden with 4 goals

5. Romelu Lukaku of Belgium with 3 goals

6. Raheem Sterling of England with 3 goals

7. Robert Lewandowksi of Poland with 3 goals

8. Georginio Wijnaldum of Holland with 3 goals

