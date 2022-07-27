ronaldo-in-attendance-as-eriksen-scores-first-man-utd-goal-against-wrexham

Wantaway Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, looked on as they beat Wrexham 4-1 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday afternoon.

Ronaldo did not join the rest of his teammates in action, as he is angling for a move away this summer.

New United manager, Erik ten Hag, used this game to play Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez for the first time since their transfers.

It was a chance Eriksen seized with both hands, as he netted his first goal for the club against the National League side.

Martinez was also involved in the build-up play for the Denmark playmaker’s first United goal.

United went on to win the friendly 4-1 against Wrexham, with Alejandro Garnacho, Amad, and Alex Telles also scoring.