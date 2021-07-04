Home NEWS Ronaldo has problems with Juventus teammates – Trezeguet
Ronaldo has problems with Juventus teammates – Trezeguet

Former Juventus striker, David Trezeguet, has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo has problems with teammates at the club.

Trezeguet left his role as a brand ambassador at the Italian club earlier this week.

He has now hinted on the disharmony in the dressing room between Ronaldo and his teammates.

Discussing Ronaldo’s arrival in 2018, Trezeguet said: “The biggest signing was getting Cristiano Ronaldo, because no one was expecting CR7 at a club that has always had great attention to the budget in its DNA.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred transfer move revealed


“Of course, there were some problems with his teammates, he showed that, but he scored 100 goals.”

Trezeguet’s remarks about Ronaldo’s relationships with his Juventus teammates, come amid intense speculation over the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future.

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to former club, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be monitoring the situation.

