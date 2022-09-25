Romano reveals ‘a lot of interest’ in Liverpool star ahead of winter transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is the subject of “a lot of interest” with his future at Anfield up in the air.

Following a mixed start to the new season, the Reds moved to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur on a season-long loan deal on deadline day with the squad also suffering from injuries.

Keita is one player to have suffered injury problems during his time at Liverpool with the 27-year-old missing all of the Reds’ Premier League matches this campaign with a hamstring injury.

The Guinea international has struggled to live up to expectations since his £48m move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2src18 and there are doubts whether the club will agree terms on a new deal.

Keita’s deal runs out at the end of this season and he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign sides in January.

One report on Friday insisted that Liverpool were ‘increasingly hopeful’ of renewing his deal after opening negotiations with the midfielder.

Even if Jurgen Klopp decides that Keita won’t be part of his long-term planning, at least it gives Liverpool the opportunity to maintain his market value.

And now Romano has delivered an update on the situation with numerous clubs taking an interest in the Premier League player.

“There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Talks with Liverpool will continue, Keita wants to understand how important he’ll be for Klopp in the future before making his final decision.”

And former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Liverpool need to bring in “better players” than Keita in the next couple of transfer windows.

“I don’t think he’s got a long-term future at Liverpool,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider earlier this month.

“He doesn’t have long left on his contract, and he doesn’t do enough on the pitch for me. He’s not going to take Liverpool to Premier League or Champions League glory.

“He has had his chance – but now they need to build that midfield and bring in better players.

“Injury has been a problem for him, so I don’t know why you would offer an injury-prone player a new contract.

“There’s no point putting a player in the Champions League squad who isn’t going to be fit until mid-November.”